Flexen (7-9) took the loss during a 7-1 loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Flexen navigated the first two innings unscathed before surrendering five runs over the next four innings to fall in line for the loss. The rough outing breaks a five-start streak of allowing two runs or fewer during which the 28-year-old pitched to a 1.95 ERA across 27.2 innings. Flexen sports a 3.92 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 117 innings across 21 starts and is scheduled to pitch again next weekend on the road against the Rangers.