Flexen fell to 0-3 with a loss against Milwaukee on Monday. He surrendered four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Flexen pitched better than in his previous outing, when he was hammered for eight runs on 10 hits over 2.1 innings, but he couldn't avoid his third straight loss. The right-hander notched season highs with six frames and five punchouts, but he was done in primarily by a rough third inning during which he gave up three runs. Flexen's fantasy appeal is limited by his lack of strikeout stuff -- he's fanned just 11 batters through 17.1 frames -- and his 7.79 ERA and 1.73 WHIP thus far have him off the radar outside of deep leagues.