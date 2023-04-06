Flexen (0-1) was tagged with the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Flexen entered the rotation as a result of Robbie Ray (elbow) hitting the injured list. Flexen put up a decent showing, but a Logan O'Hoppe two-run homer off him in the second inning was enough to pin him with a loss. Ray is expected to be out until at least May, so Flexen should have multiple more turns in the rotation. Wednesday's outing was evidence that he's capable of keeping the Mariners competitive in his starts, but the right-hander's paltry strikeout numbers over the past two campaigns make him an unexciting fantasy option.