Flexen (5-3) suffered the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

The right-hander's final line was unimpressive, but he was mostly effective outside of a disastrous third inning during which he yielded five runs on four hits and a walk. Flexen kept Oakland off the scoreboard in each of his other five frames, but he took the loss nonetheless as opposing pitcher Sean Manaea hurled a complete-game shutout. Flexen has been pretty hit-or-miss this season, allowing zero or one runs in five of his 10 starts but yielding five-plus runs three times. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start at Detroit next Wednesday.