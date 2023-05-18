Flexen, who fired three scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, has yet to be scored upon in seven frames across four appearances since moving to the bullpen.

Wednesday's efficient 29-pitch outing marked Flexen's second-most voluminous relief appearance in that regard, as he'd thrown 43 pitches in just two innings against Toronto in his bullpen debut April 30. The one-time starter has issued just one free pass and scattered seven hits over his stint as a reliever thus far, and his versatility should continue to afford him multi-inning assignments that may occasionally allow him to qualify for a hold or decision.