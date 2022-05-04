Flexen (1-4) got the loss during Tuesday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Flexen pitched well except for one mistake -- a fourth inning fastball Yordan Alvarez took over the center-field fence -- and was saddled with the loss as Seattle was held scoreless for the second straight game. The 27-year-old has lost four of his five starts this season despite a solid 3.10 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He'll go for the win later this week as he's tentatively tabbed to start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.