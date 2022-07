Flexen won't start as scheduled Tuesday at Washington since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The right-hander last started July 4 in San Diego and delivered 6.2 scoreless innings, and he'll have a wait another day before retaking the mound due to some severe weather. The game is being made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and Flexen figures to start one of those contests. The postponement means it's likely to be his last outing before the All-Star break.