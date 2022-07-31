Flexen gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in a 5-4 win over the Astros on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Flexen held his own against a dangerous Astros lineup and left the game in line for the win after going 5.1 innings on 94 pitches. The 28-year-old right hander used the free pass defensively, and he chose to pitch around Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman by issuing back-to-back four-pitch walks in the bottom of the first before getting out of the inning unscathed. Flexen came into the game with a 1.61 ERA and three wins in July and is showing that he can be effective, even if with a weak K/BB of 1.9. Flexen has only struck out 76 batters in 111 innings while issuing 41 walks in 2022. He is tentatively expected to start next week against the Angels.