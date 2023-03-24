Flexen will not open the season in Seattle's starting rotation, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The Mariners will have Luis Castillo on the mound for Opening Day, and he'll be followed in order by Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales and George Kirby. That means Flexen will be a multi-inning relief option to begin the season despite a strong 2.65 ERA in 17 innings so far in the Cactus League. If anything was to happen to the names above Flexen would be the obvious replacement.