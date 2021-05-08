Flexen (3-1) allowed four runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.1 innings Friday, striking out two and earning a win over the Rangers.

The Rangers jumped all over Flexen out of the gate, tagging him for three runs in the first two innings. The last bit of damage against him was a Nate Lowe solo blast in the third before Flexen settled into a groove. Seattle took the 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh to get him the win. The 26-year-old is sporting a 3.78 ERA and 23:6 K:BB through 33.1 frames. Flexen is lined up to face Cleveland at home next week.