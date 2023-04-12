Flexen (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

Flexen faced another setback despite his efforts as he failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning in his third consecutive start. The right-hander had a tough time with a seven-run third inning, featuring a two-run shot by Trey Mancini and a grand slam by Nelson Velazquez, leading to Flexen's exit and putting pressure on the Seattle bullpen early. Although the 28-year-old has a high 8.74 ERA over 11.1 innings, he may continue to serve as the fifth man in the rotation due to Robbie Ray's ongoing elbow rehab.