Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Added to 40-man roster
The Mariners selected Herrmann's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He'll start at catcher in the Mariners' series finale with the Twins and bat seventh, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann assumed the 40-man roster spot of utility man Taylor Motter, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 30-year-old displayed above-average power from behind the plate in a part-time role with the Diamondbacks last season and boasts enough athleticism to play the corner outfield, but it's unlikely those skills will earn him consistent starts in his return to the big leagues.
