Herrmann (oblique) is expected to travel with the Mariners to New York ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees and will likely be activated at some point during Seattle's road trip, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Herrmann made his fifth rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma, going 0-for-2 as the affiliate's designed hitter after starting behind the plate a day earlier. It sounds like the Mariners are confident Herrmann has recovered from a right oblique strain now that he's been able to play back-to-back days, so he should be reinstated from the DL in short order. Once he's added back to the added roster, Herrmann will displace David Freitas as the backup to primary catcher Mike Zunino.