Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Dealing with rib cage injury
Herrmann is dealing with a strain in his rib cage, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Herrmann is set to undergo an MRI, which should determine whether the injury will require a trip to the disabled list. The 30-year-old went 1-for-4 in his debut for the Mariners on Tuesday. Should Herrmann land on the shelf, David Freitas would likely be recalled from the minors.
