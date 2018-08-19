Herrmann exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent knee injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann was replaced by Mike Zunino in the bottom half of the third inning of Sunday's game after taking a Yasiel Puig foul ball off his knee in the top half of the frame. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. The backstop should be considered day-to-day for now.

