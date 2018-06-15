Herrmann (oblique) went 0-for-3 with a run while playing designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Omaha on Wednesday.

It was Herrmann's first rehab game since going on the 10-day disabled list with his strained right oblique. The veteran also started Thursday's game and went 0-for-2 while playing five innings behind the plate, which represented another step in his recovery.