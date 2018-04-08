Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Herrmann signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Mike Curto of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers radio network reports.
The 30-year-old backstop spent the past two seasons as the Diamondbacks' backup catcher, but he was released by the team at the end of spring training. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma for the time being to act as organizational catching depth for the time being, though his positional versatility could land him a big-league job if another injury strikes the Seattle catching ranks.
More News
-
Chris Herrmann: Released by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: In line for No. 3 catcher role•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Smashes solo homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Steals fifth base Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...