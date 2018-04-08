Herrmann signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Mike Curto of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers radio network reports.

The 30-year-old backstop spent the past two seasons as the Diamondbacks' backup catcher, but he was released by the team at the end of spring training. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma for the time being to act as organizational catching depth for the time being, though his positional versatility could land him a big-league job if another injury strikes the Seattle catching ranks.