Herrmann went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

The veteran backstop's fourth-inning three-bagger plated Kyle Seager and erased a 2-1 deficit. It was Herrmann's second triple of the season and seventh extra-base hit overall in 63 plate appearances. Herrmann continues to see sporadic playing time as Mike Zunino's backup, although the latter continues to log the majority of starts behind the dish.