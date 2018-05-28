Herrmann, who was just recalled earlier Sunday from Triple-A Tacoma, went 1-for-4 in a win over the Twins.

Herrmann not only laced a single in his debut, but he did a masterful job calling the game behind the dish while helping Mike Leake generate eight innings of one-run ball. The veteran backstop also has the ability to play in the outfield and carries some decent pop in his bat, so he could find himself the beneficiary of occasional starts as long as he remains with the big-league club.