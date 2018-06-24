Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Logs first start since DL stint
Herrmann went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday in his first official at-bats since being reinstated from the disabled list last Monday.
An oblique injury had felled the veteran since May 30, and Saturday's start marked only the second for Herrmann since being added to the 40-man roster on May 27. The 30-year-old is expected to give Mike Zunino the occasional breather, but his playing time should remain relatively sparse as long as the latter is healthy.
