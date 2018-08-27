Mariners' Chris Herrmann: On base thrice in loss
Herrmann went 1-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He's 2-for-6 overall in his three games since returning from a one-game absence due to a knee injury.
The veteran backstop has been a solid complement to Mike Zunino behind the dish, logging sporadic starts and providing some decent pop (four doubles, two triples, one home run over 72 plate appearances). While his modest playing time essentially negates any fantasy utility, Herrmann is proving valuable to the Mariners from a real-world baseball perspective and figures to continue seeing semi-regular playing time during the stretch run of the regular season.
