Herrmann (oblique) is ready to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Modesto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's hard to imagine Herrmann will need a lengthy stint on the farm, seeing as he's only been out for a little over a week. Once he shakes the rust, Herrmann will presumably return to a utility role in Seattle. The 30-year-old has experience playing all around the field from his days in Arizona and he hit .266/.424/.444 with six homers in 37 games with Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season.

