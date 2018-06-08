Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Ready to begin rehab assignment
Herrmann (oblique) is ready to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Modesto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's hard to imagine Herrmann will need a lengthy stint on the farm, seeing as he's only been out for a little over a week. Once he shakes the rust, Herrmann will presumably return to a utility role in Seattle. The 30-year-old has experience playing all around the field from his days in Arizona and he hit .266/.424/.444 with six homers in 37 games with Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart