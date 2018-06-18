Herrmann (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Monday.

Herrmann has been sidelined all month with an oblique injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Mariners after completing a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma. The backstop went 2-for-12 with a pair of walks with the Rainiers. Herrmann will resume his role as the team's backup catcher. David Freitas was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

