Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Reinstated from DL
Herrmann (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Monday.
Herrmann has been sidelined all month with an oblique injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Mariners after completing a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma. The backstop went 2-for-12 with a pair of walks with the Rainiers. Herrmann will resume his role as the team's backup catcher. David Freitas was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
