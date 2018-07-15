Herrmann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann will give way to David Freitas behind the plate after starting the first two games of the series at catcher. The 30-year-old is slashing .250/.400/.500 across 11 games since returning from the disabled list June 18 and should act as the Mariners' primary backstop until Mike Zunino (ankle) is activated.