Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Resting in series finale
Herrmann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann will give way to David Freitas behind the plate after starting the first two games of the series at catcher. The 30-year-old is slashing .250/.400/.500 across 11 games since returning from the disabled list June 18 and should act as the Mariners' primary backstop until Mike Zunino (ankle) is activated.
More News
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Sits again Sunday•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Sits out Saturday•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Smacks solo homer•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Logs first start since DL stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...