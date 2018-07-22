Herrmann is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners activated Mike Zunino (ankle) from the 10-day disabled list and immediately inserted him in the starting nine, spelling an end to Herrmann's stint as the team's No. 1 backstop. Herrmann failed to do much during his time as the primary catcher, as he has recorded just five hits in 23 at-bats over 10 appearances in July.