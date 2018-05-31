Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Sent to DL
Herrmann (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann was sent to the shelf after an MRI revealed the 30-year-old is dealing with a strained oblique. The move is retroactive to Monday, so he'll be eligible to return as early as June 7. That said, oblique injuries are often tricky, so the Mariners figure to proceed cautiously with the backstop. He appeared in just one game with Seattle prior to suffering the injury, going 1-for-4. David Freitas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move and will serve as the Mariners' backup catcher in Herrmann's absence.
