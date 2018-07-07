Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Sits out Saturday
Herrmann is not starting Saturday against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Herrmann has a temporary starting job while Mike Zunino is out with an ankle injury, but he won't start every game. David Freitas gets the nod behind the plate Saturday.
