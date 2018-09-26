Herrmann slugged a pinch-hit, two-run, game-winning home run in an extra-innings victory over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Herrmann launched a 410-foot shot to right center with Ben Gamel aboard in the 11th, sending the Mariners home winners. The veteran backstop has been relegated to the bench of the majority of September, as he's logged just one start and three pinch-hit appearances while David Freitas has served as Mike Zunino's primary backup.

