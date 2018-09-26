Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Smacks pinch-hit game-winner
Herrmann slugged a pinch-hit, two-run, game-winning home run in an extra-innings victory over the Athletics on Tuesday.
Herrmann launched a 410-foot shot to right center with Ben Gamel aboard in the 11th, sending the Mariners home winners. The veteran backstop has been relegated to the bench of the majority of September, as he's logged just one start and three pinch-hit appearances while David Freitas has served as Mike Zunino's primary backup.
More News
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: On base thrice in loss•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Starting at catcher Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Laces rare triple in win•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Resumes backup duties•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...