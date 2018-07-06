Herrmann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The veteran backstop is in line for plenty of playing time over the next several weeks with Mike Zunino (ankle) hitting the disabled list Thursday. Herrmann's seventh-inning solo shot was the first homer of his injury-shortened season and also gave him his first RBI of the campaign as well. As he demonstrated last season in Arizona, Herrmann offers some pop (17 extra-base hits, including 10 homers, over 256 plate appearances) and could thus be an interesting short-term add in deep formats for those in dire straits at the catcher position. He'll split time with David Freitas during Zunino's absence, although he could see the majority of starts against right-handed pitching.