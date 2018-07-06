Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Smacks solo homer
Herrmann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
The veteran backstop is in line for plenty of playing time over the next several weeks with Mike Zunino (ankle) hitting the disabled list Thursday. Herrmann's seventh-inning solo shot was the first homer of his injury-shortened season and also gave him his first RBI of the campaign as well. As he demonstrated last season in Arizona, Herrmann offers some pop (17 extra-base hits, including 10 homers, over 256 plate appearances) and could thus be an interesting short-term add in deep formats for those in dire straits at the catcher position. He'll split time with David Freitas during Zunino's absence, although he could see the majority of starts against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Logs first start since DL stint•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Reinstated from DL•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Could be activated this week•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Hitless in first pair of rehab games•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Ready to begin rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Chris Herrmann: Sent to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...