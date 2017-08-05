Mariners' Christian Bergman: Clears waivers, heads back to Tacoma
Bergman, who gave up 17 earned runs on 22 hits over his last two outings, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.
The 29-year-old right-hander was completely decimated by Colorado Springs and Memphis in his last two starts, leading to the move. Prior to the pair of disastrous outings, Bergman had actually produced a solid body of work with the Rainiers. Therefore, he still sports an impressive 8-3 record, although it's accompanied by an ERA that's ballooned from 3.34 to 5.10 due to the aforementioned meltdowns.
