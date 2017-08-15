Mariners' Christian Bergman: DFA'd Tuesday
Bergman was designated for assignment Tuesday.
One day after losing his spot on the major league roster, Bergman now loses his spot on the 40-man roster too. As a 29-year-old reliever who doesn't have great credentials at the majors, it doesn't appear he will draw too much interest on the waivers.
