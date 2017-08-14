Mariners' Christian Bergman: Dominant in long-relief outing
Bergman fired four scoreless innings in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Angels, allowing just one hit and recording three strikeouts.
Just called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Bergman worked in both games over the weekend and fired a total of five scoreless frames. The 29-year-old right-hander endured a rough patch with the Rainiers several weeks back, leading to him being placed on waivers. However, he was impressive in a quality start against Nashville last Tuesday and has provided further reason for optimism in his first two outings with the Mariners.
