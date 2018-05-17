Mariners' Christian Bergman: Fires seven scoreless in season debut
Bergman pitched seven scoreless innings Wednesday, striking out five and allowing two hits in the loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Called up earlier in the day for a spot start, Bergman was fantastic, taking a perfect game through 4.2 innings and ultimately allowing just two base runners in all. The 30-year-old hasn't had much success in the majors before and posted a 5.34 ERA with Triple-A Tacoma in 16 starts last season, so the dominant outing certainly comes as a welcome surprise. It's unclear if Bergman will remain with the big league club going forward, but he may have done enough to earn a second start on the heels of Wednesday's performance.
