Mariners' Christian Bergman: Hit hard in Friday spot start
Bergman (0-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.
Called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, Bergman predictably scuffled in Coors Field's thin air, getting only 39 of 66 pitches into the strike zone and allowing a pair of home runs to Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story. The right-hander also failed to record a strikeout, and although he helped his own cause with an RBI single, it was a rocky night overall. With the All-Star break on the horizon and manager Scott Servais therefore afforded considerable flexibility with his short-handed starting rotation, Bergman appears destined to head back down to the Rainiers.
