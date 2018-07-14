Mariners' Christian Bergman: Hit hard in Friday's spot start
Bergman (0-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.
Called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, Bergman predictably scuffled in Coors Field's thin air, getting only 39 of 66 pitches into the strike zone and allowing home runs to Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story. The right-hander also failed to record a strikeout, and although he helped his own cause with an RBI single, it was a rocky night overall. With the All-Star break on the horizon and manager Scott Servais therefore afforded considerable flexibility with his short-handed starting rotation, Bergman appears destined to head back down to the Rainiers.
