Mariners' Christian Bergman: Making spot start
Bergman is expected to be summoned from Triple-A Tacoma to start Friday's series opener against the Rockies at Coors Field, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The start will be the second of the season for Bergman at the big-league level, with the first having come back against the Rangers on May 16 when he tossed seven shutout innings. This latest opportunity comes as a result of Felix Hernandez's placement on the disabled list earlier in the week with a back injury. In 18 starts for the Rainiers this season, Bergman has compiled a 6-6 record, 4.78 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 101.1 innings.
