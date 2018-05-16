Bergman's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start Wednesday against the Rangers.

The 30-year-old has been unspectacular at best over parts of four seasons in the majors, posting a 5.58 ERA in 201.2 career innings. To be fair, three of those seasons did come in Colorado, but a 13.9 percent strikeout rate doesn't play well in any park. He's posted a solid 3.40 ERA in eight starts for Tacoma this season, so he could be interesting in a pitcher-friendly park against a sputtering Rangers lineup, but his track record leaves little reason to believe he'll be an effective option long term.