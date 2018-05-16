Mariners' Christian Bergman: Officially promoted ahead of start
Bergman's contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start Wednesday against the Rangers.
The 30-year-old has been unspectacular at best over parts of four seasons in the majors, posting a 5.58 ERA in 201.2 career innings. To be fair, three of those seasons did come in Colorado, but a 13.9 percent strikeout rate doesn't play well in any park. He's posted a solid 3.40 ERA in eight starts for Tacoma this season, so he could be interesting in a pitcher-friendly park against a sputtering Rangers lineup, but his track record leaves little reason to believe he'll be an effective option long term.
More News
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Will start Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Takes second loss of spring•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Re-signs with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Pitches to contact in loss•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Moves back up to Seattle•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...