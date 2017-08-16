Bergman cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

He was designated for assignment and unsurprisingly went unclaimed. His 4.91 ERA and 1.34 WHIP are not encouraging marks, and his 33 strikeouts in 51.1 innings is even more troublesome. He will serve as organizational depth going forward.