Mariners' Christian Bergman: Outrighted to Triple-A
Bergman cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
He was designated for assignment and unsurprisingly went unclaimed. His 4.91 ERA and 1.34 WHIP are not encouraging marks, and his 33 strikeouts in 51.1 innings is even more troublesome. He will serve as organizational depth going forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: DFA'd Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Sent back to minors Monday•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Dominant in long-relief outing•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Returns to Seattle•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Clears waivers, heads back to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Optioned to minors•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...