Mariners' Christian Bergman: Re-signs with Mariners
Bergman agreed to a minor-league contract with Seattle on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Bergman appeared in 13 games, making eight starts for the Mariners last year, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 33:15 K:BB in 54 innings. The right-hander posted similar numbers in Triple-A Tacoma, which is where he is expected to begin this upcoming campaign.
