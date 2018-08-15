Bergman was recalled by the Mariners on Wednesday.

Bergman is up to take the roster spot which belonged to James Paxton, who hit the disabled list with a forearm contusion. It's unclear if he'll also be taking Paxton's spot in the rotation or if that job will go to Felix Hernandez. The fact that Bergman was called up five days before Paxton's next turn suggests that he's likely up in a relief role, however, as it would be a waste of a roster spot to call up a starter just to have him sit on the bench for several days.

