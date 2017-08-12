Mariners' Christian Bergman: Returns to Seattle
Bergman was called up by the Mariners on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He replaces Andrew Moore on the active roster. Bergman will presumably be available out of the bullpen on Saturday, but he could be an option to start in place of James Paxton (pectoral) next week. Bergman tossed seven innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts and no walks in his most recent start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
