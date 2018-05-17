Mariners' Christian Bergman: Sent back to minors
Bergman was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Despite tossing seven scoreless innings in a spot start against the Rangers on Wednesday, Bergman will head back to Tacoma as the Mariners look to bring in a fresh bullpen arm (Ryan Cook). Given his strong performance Wednesday, Bergman should remain one of the team's top options when a starter is next needed.
