Bergman was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This only makes sense, as Bergman just pitched Friday and he wouldn't have been of any use to Seattle over the final two days of the first half. Bergman was knocked around in his start Friday, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings, and it's uncertain if he will get another opportunity to start immediately out of the break. It's possible with James Paxton (back), Marco Gonzales (calf) and Felix Hernandez (back) all banged up.

