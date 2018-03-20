Bergman (0-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in Monday's 8-4 Cactus League loss to the Angels. He struck out three.

Although his final line appeared shaky overall, Bergman's troubles were primarily limited to his final inning and were exacerbated by a pair of errors behind him. The right-hander was signed to a minor-league contract in January and has the ability to serve as a long reliever, or as a starter in a pinch. In a 13-appearance stint last season with the Mariners -- his first with the club -- he logged eight starts and generated a 5.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB over 54 innings.