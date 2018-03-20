Mariners' Christian Bergman: Takes second loss of spring
Bergman (0-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in Monday's 8-4 Cactus League loss to the Angels. He struck out three.
Although his final line appeared shaky overall, Bergman's troubles were primarily limited to his final inning and were exacerbated by a pair of errors behind him. The right-hander was signed to a minor-league contract in January and has the ability to serve as a long reliever, or as a starter in a pinch. In a 13-appearance stint last season with the Mariners -- his first with the club -- he logged eight starts and generated a 5.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB over 54 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Re-signs with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Pitches to contact in loss•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Moves back up to Seattle•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: DFA'd Tuesday•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...