Mariners' Christian Bergman: Will start Wednesday
Bergman will make a spot start against the Rangers on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Friday's postponement and Saturday's subsequent doubleheader put the Mariners' starting rotation off rhythm, forcing the need for an additional starter. Bergman has a respectable 3.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 41 strikeouts across 45 innings for Triple-A Tacoma in 2018, and also had an unimpressive stint in Seattle last season (5.00 ERA over 54 innings).
