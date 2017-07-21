Torres is slashing .218/.317/.345 with 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats since returning from shoulder tenderness in late June.

The issue was in Torres' left (non-throwing) shoulder and occurred in spring training. It's only the 19-year-old's first season above rookie ball, so some offensive troubles are to be expected.

