Bolton (illness) fired a scoreless relief inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Thursday, issuing a walk and recording two strikeouts.

Bolton jumped into game action for the first time since April 5 and was exceedingly sharp, firing 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes. The right-hander appears to be over his recent bout with kidney stones, and given his success Thursday, he could well be activated when first eligible Sunday as previously suggested by general manager Justin Hollander.