Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Bolton recently experienced some discomfort in his ankle and had his throwing schedule adjusted as a result, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The injury likely explains why Bolton has been limited to just two appearances in Cactus League play thus far, and none since Feb. 29. Bolton possesses a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster, but since he has a limited track record in the majors and has two minor-league options remaining, he'll most likely begin the season at Triple-A Tacoma.