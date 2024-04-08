Mariners manager Scott Servais revealed Monday that Bolton was placed on the team's 15-day injured list due to kidney stones, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bolton's injury was initially listed as a general medical issue, but Servais provided more details after the right-hander's move to the IL. Bolton has allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.0 innings this season. Austin Voth, Tyson Miller and Brett de Geus figure to see more work out of the Mariners' bullpen in Bolton's absence.