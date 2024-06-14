The Mariners recalled Bolton from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Bolton is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Emerson Hancock, who was sent back down following a spot start Thursday. He's made 15 relief appearances for the Mariners this season, collecting a 4.41 ERA and 14:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Cody Bolton: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Cody Bolton: Reinstated as 27th man•
-
Mariners' Cody Bolton: Breezes through one rehab inning•
-
Mariners' Cody Bolton: Minimum IL stint possible•
-
Mariners' Cody Bolton: Dealing with kidney stones•
-
Mariners' Cody Bolton: Goes on injured list•